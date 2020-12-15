Hilton Education Foundation awards $7K in scholarships

The Hilton Education Foundation awarded three $2,500 scholarships totaling $7,500, in addition to the Surface Pro 7 bundles, to three 2020 graduates from Hilton High School.

HEF scholarships went to Ethan Hryhorenko, who is registered to major in anesthesiology at Binghamton University, and Kayla Simone, who is enrolled in industrial labor relations at Cornell University.

Faith Keller, who will study marine science/research at Stony Brook University, received the Women’s STEM Scholarship.

HEF offers three scholarships annually to Hilton seniors: the Hilton Education Foundation Scholarship, Hilton Education Foundation Skilled Trades and Services Scholarship, and Women’s STEM Scholarship.

The Surface Pro computers were donated by Aaron and Alana Unterborn. The dollar value of the donation is matched through Microsoft’s Give program and the matched funds are placed into the HEF scholarship fund.

In 2005, founder Aggie Seneway met with a team of community volunteers to create an education foundation that would provide funds to enhance and enrich educational opportunities for teachers and students through scholarships and grants in the Hilton Central School District.

Since then, HEF created and sponsored the Cadet Cupboard, Principal’s Check Book and three scholarships. HEF also funded and sponsored the Experiential Learning Grant, guided alumni tours and the Alumni Hall of Fame. Additionally, HEF administers and manages contributions for 17 other private scholarships.

Seneway died in her sleep on Nov. 12, 2020. Tax-deductible gifts in her name can be made with a check payable to the "Hilton Education Foundation," P.O. Box 232, Hilton, New York, 14468.