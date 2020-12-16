College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Ryan Butts, Alyssa Lombardo and Ryan Schmitt, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Rochester

Ryan Davis, Gillian Kurtic, Courtney Leary and Joshua To, of Rochester, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Carl Rodenberg and Zach Sechrist, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.