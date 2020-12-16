College Notes

Monroe County Post

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Anna Cavuoto, of Penfield, was named a Presidential Scholar for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Cavuoto majors in chemical engineering.

Michael Green and Mia Petrone, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Rochester

Ronald Beh and Charles Nash, of Rochester, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Nathaniel Cup and Payton Shafer, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Emma Halloran, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.

Webster

Tyler Armstrong, Megan Rivera and Courtney Talarico, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Andrew D’Ambrosio, Celia Darling, Stephen Kay and Nolan White, of Webster, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.