College Notes

Fairport

Bobby Guilfoil, Anthony Lombardi and Natalie Peacock, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Mason Kozody and Jaymes Suiter, of Fairport, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Pittsford

Lauren Arigo, Francesca Filiaci, Gino Filiaci, Joseph Fisher, Declan Reagan, Patrick Sanna and Mark Yorkey, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Kaitlin Cheyne, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.

Chase Franz, Chris Rohrer and Jacob Sciotti, of Pittsford, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Rochester

Jason Duffy, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Belmont University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality GPA.

Matthew Duver, Joshua LaBue, Jonathan Saysamone and Haley Witucki, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Greta Kerwin and Hunter Lavoie, of Rochester, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

West Henrietta

Ben Brown, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Brown majors in civil engineering.