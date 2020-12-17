College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alek Ahrens, Joshua Herendeen and Jonathan Tran, of Farmington, and Davis Gertner and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must carry at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Kathryn Carges, Kimberly Cordon, Kiara Roman, Mary Utter and Tena Wehrlin, of Farmington, and Taylor French, Stephen Gabel, Alec Goldammer, Allison Kem, Cameron Lindsay, Cory Mason, Brad Pearson, Sarah Simmons and Alexandra Valicenti, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Aiden O’Neil, of Farmington, and Kristen Goebel and Richard Pierpont, of Victor, were named Presidential Scholars for fall 2020 at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.