WEMOCO Center expands online resources

WEMOCO Career and Technical Education Center at BOCES2 usually hosts an annual expo for families and tour day for 10th graders who are considering WEMOCO for their junior year.

The pandemic canceled all of WEMOCO’s in-person events. Instead, the Center put program videos online and a career exploration page with resources provided by community partner organizations.

With these online overviews, prospective students and parents can get a glimpse into every program. Visit monroe2boces.org/Expo2020 for information.