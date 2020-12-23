College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Joshua Anna, Emily Ayer, Jordyn Bagley, Caroline Bennett, Rachel Cocchiara, Julia Cougle, Tanner Crisafulli, Arianna Filiaci, Emily Guerrera, Morgan Hughes, Grace Kelleher, Laura Konischram, Madison Lamendola, Nicholas Lenhard, Christina Luciano, Katherine Marcoccia, Emily McKay, Kaitlin Miale, Morrison Plenge, Olivia Quattrociocchi, Anthony Terrore, Seth Terzo, Brianna Tisa, Mary Turner, Dimitri Vorobey and Veronica Watts, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Caraccio, of Fairport, recently joined the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Caraccio majors in neuroscience and music theory.

Graham Noblett, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 honor roll at McPherson College in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA.

Henrietta

Amy Aiken, Megan Cardon, Samantha Donowski, Raechelle Hajduk, Kendra Jeffers, Christopher Kenney, Blessing MacKintosh, Victoria Miller and Matthew Prindle, of Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Savannah Bothner, Thomas Cincebox, Camille D'Arcy, Elisa Rose de la Fuente, Sarah Garber, Jeremy Jacob, Caitrin Kanashiro Godoi, Nicole Kane, Virginia Kukaj, Chloe Lang, Antoinette Marcoccia, Nouman Masood, Megan Norton, Aliantha Palka, Jenna Phillips, Margaret Rennoldson, Gabriella Ruiz, Sara Sankowski, Hannah Sertl, Caroline Sherwood, Mackenzie Sweet, Veronica Szaba, Katherine Thoma, Victoria Thompson, Paul Williams and Tegan Wright, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexander Starr, of Pittsford, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Tampa in Florida.

Rochester

Michael Buchman, Abigail Chilson, Nyimeyayo Chujor, Adriaan deKramer, Samuel Diehl, Dana Eddy, Zeba Ellikka, Leigha Gould, Anna High, Justin James, Colleen Jensen, Madison Kaltenbach, Rachel Kelly, Soren Kilmer, Isaac Nelson, Lindsey Nudds, Joanna Parker, Alexandrea Peters, Isabella Ponticello, Sam Reisinger, Erin Schantz, Nathanael Sniatecki, Jenna Staheli, Emmarae Stein, NyJae Stevens, Ashlee Tobey and Ariel Wiegand, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Maya Cox, Amber Dangelmaier, Amy Dangelmaier, Lauren Heist, Varesha Masood, Alyssa Nguyen, Michael O'Hare, McKenna Servis, Danielle Tracy, Elizabeth Tran and Matthew Zarzycki, of West Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.