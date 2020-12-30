Chamber Foundation supports nursing students

The Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation board of directors recently awarded scholarships from its Daniel E. Richardson Memorial Fund to Terrajah Nelson, Christine Seeger and Shaniqua Williams, all students of Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing.

“The Greece Chamber Charitable Foundation was established to support programs that prepare individuals for success in education and business,” President Michael Mordenga said. “These scholarships are consistent with the Foundation’s objectives and will help these students pursue their careers in nursing, while filling critical needs in our health care system and community.”

The fund was established in March 2018 in memory of Daniel Richardson, the Foundation’s first board chair.

“I was thrilled to learn of this new partnership,” said Deborah Stamps, RRH executive vice president and chief nursing education and diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “It is the first of its kind to provide financial support specifically for a student in the Greece area or Unity Hospital community. Greater support for our students means greater care for our community.”

Overseen by the Foundation board and guided by a Fund Committee composed of business and community volunteers, including RIchardson’s widow, Carol, the fund supports grants and initiatives that help young people succeed in school, higher education and the workforce.

Visit greecechamber.org/greece-chamber-charitable-foundation for information.