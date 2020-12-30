College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Madison Busacco, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class. Busacco is a student in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Laughlin Holmes, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Pittsford

Alissa Frame, Kathryn Huntress and Jacob Ladue, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Mitchell Haight, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Rochester

Brady D’Hont, of Rochester, recently joined members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Canisius College in raising $500 for the Buffalo News Neediest Fund, which collects and distributes toys to those in need in Erie and Niagara counties. D’Hont plays for the men’s lacrosse team and majors in sport management.

Sarah Geller, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class.

Devon Robb, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio Dominican University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.