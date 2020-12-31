College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Rochester

Kiefer Brien, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Deven Ebertz, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Vermont. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.0 GPA and rank in the top 20% of their class. Ebertz is a student in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Andrew Moore and Sarah Moore, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.55 GPA with no letter grade below a B.

Jared Smith, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.