College Notes

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Morgan Bishop, of Farmington, graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. Bishop majored in early childhood and elementary education.

Alexandra Perry, of Victor, recently joined members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at Canisius College in raising $500 for the Buffalo News Neediest Fund, which collects and distributes toys to those in need in Erie and Niagara counties. Perry plays for the women’s soccer team and majors in criminal justice. She was named to the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference All-Academic Women’s Soccer Team. To be eligible, student-athletes must complete at least two semesters and hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or more.