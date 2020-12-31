Greece Chamber names Youth Hall of Fame inductees

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 inductees into its Youth Hall of Fame.

Now in its 30th year, the Youth Hall of Fame program provides an opportunity to recognize outstanding high school students in grades 11-12 who demonstrated exceptional leadership and personal development, along with generous contributions to others and the community.

Inductees are selected by the Youth Hall of Fame Committee chaired by Kim Bellavia, of Tompkins Bank of Castile/Tompkins Insurance Agencies, and composed of Chamber business members.

Candidates are nominated by teachers, counselors and administrators, area businesses, community youth agencies, service organizations or area residents. The committee reviews nominations of students who showed leadership and community spirit through exceptional personal, volunteer, scholastic and workforce achievement.

The Greece Chamber will present this award to youth who demonstrated leadership and dedicated service to the community and their peers, coped with a life challenge or overcame a personal tragedy. In some cases, award-winners meet all of these criteria.

The 2020 Youth Hall of Fame inductees are juniors Caleb Costain (Greece Olympia High School) and Teagan Holmes (Our Lady of Mercy), and seniors Joseph Alphonse, Makyle Murdock and Brianna Myles (Olympia); Kendall Givens (Greece Arcadia High School); Fiona Grana (Odyssey Academy); Solange Ndatabaye, May Ree, Babucarr Taal and Thomas Zacks (Greece Athena High School); and Daniel Santos Jr. (Olympia/Phoenix Academy).

“We are extremely grateful to the business and nonprofit organizations in the Greece Regional Chamber membership for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the youth of our community,” said Sarah Lentini, president and CEO. “We are proud to mark the 30th anniversary of the Chamber’s Youth Hall of Fame and to note all of the wonderful young people — past and present — that we’ve been honored to be able to recognize.”

The Youth Hall of Fame will be featured as a yearlong display at the Chamber’s kiosk in The Mall at Greece Ridge.