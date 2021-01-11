Applications open for ESL scholarships

ESL Federal Credit Union is accepting applications from local high school seniors for its ESL College Scholarship, which provides $2,000 to 10 recipients to use toward their college tuition.

To qualify, applicants must be an ESL member in good standing, a high school senior in Greater Rochester during the 2020-21 school year and attending an accredited college or university this fall.

Students need to provide their transcripts, as well as a letter of recommendation from school official or community/volunteer organization, resume and list of extracurricular activities and community service.

Applicants can write about how they help their community “thrive and prosper,” and ESL will consider the student’s alignment with its core values of accountability, caring about people, initiative, integrity and teamwork.

Visit esl.org/scholarship for an application.