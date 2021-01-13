COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Greece

Katie Fiannaca, of Greece, earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at St. John Fisher College.

Ryan Fiannaca, of Greece, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo.

Rochester

Ethan Crump, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.49 GPA for the semester.

Savannah Scott, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Bob Jones University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Scott majors in theater.