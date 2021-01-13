Gilda’s clubs teaming for classroom symposium

Educators in the Greater Rochester region are invited to take part in a free symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 focused on cancer in the classroom, presented via Zoom by Gilda’s Club Rochester and two other chapters.

The New York State Cancer in the Classroom Symposium will cover how to talk to children about cancer and support students who have a family member living with cancer, as well as creative interventions to use with children and teens impacted by cancer.

This event is open to teachers, school nurses, school social workers and interns, guidance counselors, school psychologists, school administrators and health educators. Visit gildasclubwestchester.org to register.