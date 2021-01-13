Nazareth classes exploring social, racial justice issues

Nazareth College is the first organizational member in a new partnership with 540WMain Inc., a Rochester nonprofit organization and anti-racist education brand that promotes justice for all.

The partnership allows Nazareth students in the Partners for Learning and Partners for Serving programs access to virtual workshops and resources related to social and racial justice issues.

Partners for Serving student Nina DeMilta attended two classes: "What to Black Women is the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment?" and "Introduction to Anti-racism Practice."

"The 540WMain workshops have provided me with new information about how to approach racial injustices as a white person in America," she said. "I've learned how I can take action and unlearn the white-washed history that I've been taught for so long. This resource has opened new doors into my beliefs and perspectives by allowing me to reach the Greater Rochester area and create dialogue."

Calvin Eaton is director, founder and chief content officer of 540WMain Inc.

"I am thrilled to have the Partners programs and the Nazareth Center for Community and Belonging as partners for 540's pilot organizational membership platform,” he said. “Through this partnership, students engaged in community service and education work with local community-based organizations, and the Rochester City School District will gain the development and skills needed to practice anti-racism in their personal and professional lives. These skills will benefit them in their work at the college and beyond."

Nazareth student Nancy Garcia believes the partnership will give her a strong foundation for her future career.

"The 540WMain workshops have served not only as a resource with information on various topics such as nonprofit work and American anti-racist history, but also as a connect to the Rochester community," she said. "By attending workshops, I have learned more about the history of the city of Rochester and of the mission of local organizations. This is an incredible resource that allows me to take what I am learning in my major of communication sciences and disorders, and see how I can implement it to serve the city and Rochesterians."

Interested organizations can email info540westmain@gmail.com or visit patreon.com/540wmain for information.