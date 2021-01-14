COLLEGE NOTES

Monroe County Post

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Matthew DiRisio, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Michigan State University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. DiRisio is a member of the Honors College and majors in computer science.

Taylor Hayden, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester. Hayden majors in community health.

Jordan Susa, of Farmington, and Noah Ibrisimovic, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA for the semester.