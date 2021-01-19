Principal appointed to Jefferson Road Elementary

The Pittsford Central School District Board of Education recently appointed Leah Kedley, of Penfield, as principal of Jefferson Road Elementary School.

Kedley replaces Shawn Clark, who was promoted to assistant superintendent for human resources.

“Ms. Kedley brings more than five years of outstanding leadership experience from Victor Central School District and the Rochester City School District,” Superintendent Michael Pero said. “She is a lifelong learner and currently completing her doctoral program in executive leadership at St. John Fisher College.”

Kedley started her administrative career as assistant principal at RCSD’s Roberto Clemente School No. 8. She also was the English language arts instructional coach for K-6 schools across RCSD. Most recently, she was assistant principal at Victor Primary School.

The Rochester native earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and special education from SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree in literacy education at St. John Fisher College.