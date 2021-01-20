MC1 1/21 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Kennedy Skuse, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 term GPA.

Hilton

Nicholas Graham, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester. Graham majors in graphic design and new media.

Rochester

Emily Benham, Alexis Carroll and Austin Setzer, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Matthew Bloomer and Madison Hamelink, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Castleton University in Vermont. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Logan Cooke and Tyler Wittman, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Cooke studies mathematics and Whitman majors in childhood education (1-6).

Clara Fonda, of Rochester, graduated in fall 2020 with a Master of Education degree from Concordia University in Nebraska.

Allison Hockey, Aliciana LoTemple, Katherine McAuliffe, Drew Reuther, Tessa Spencer, Nicole Weed and Jared White, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Teresa Martin, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.