MC2 1/21 COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Joshua Gambee, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Kayla Pajek, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Geneva College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Andrew Passero, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Vreeland, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Vreeland majors in psychology and sociology.

Rochester

Kevin Conrow, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester. Conrow majors in music business.

Hannah Farrell, Sarah Izzo and Jessica Newmark, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kierrah Hamer, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Hamer majors in sociology.

Claire Spenard, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the term.

Webster

Cassidy Anschutz, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Macayla Belt, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Nichols College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 average with no grades below a B-minus.

Claire Bilow, Erin Mongeon, Jessica Sigafoos and Natalie Tucker, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

David Bobowski and Daniel Russotti, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.49 GPA for the semester. Bobowski majors in musical studies and Russotti studies chemistry.

Lily Buckley, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jenna Cekuta, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA. Cekuta is a music industry major.

Monica Mack and Brianna Smith, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Abigail Roetker, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester. Roetker majors in chemistry.