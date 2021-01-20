MC3 1/21 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Grace Adams, Cecilia Delisanti and Alexandra Strapko, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Caroline Aroune, Anna Bracato, Maggie Hess, Riley Hill, Blinne Krieger, Craig Smith and Henry Stringer, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Jared Drake, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Matthew Petrossi and Michael Sabatine, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Bridget Kline, of Henrietta, served as costume foreman and draper for the virtual production of “Spring Awakening” during the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. Kline majors in theater design and technical studies, as well as French.

Pittsford

Spencer Jones and Yitong Li, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of New England in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA for the semester.

Will Orzell, Macie Ruda and Jack Weisbeck, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Haylee Pink and Sydney Whitaker, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Pitton, Sam Regan and Samuel Rosenberg, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Rochester

Connor Brennan, Elizabeth McFarland-Porter and Gabriella Toriseva, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Mark Donohue, of Rochester, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication from the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Annie Glenning, Jason Lohwater and Jameson Railey, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ariana Kenville, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Raina Phipps and Brianna Whittemore, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anthony Simonelli, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Meaghan Deasey and Molly Ronan, of West Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Potsdam. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Natalie Hunt, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Hunt majors in psychology.

Parker Hunt, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the term.