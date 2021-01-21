VIC 1/22 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Bridget Flugel, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Keith Kolaczyk and Kathryn Simplicio, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor roll at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA for the term. Kolaczyk majors in biomedical engineering and Simplicio studies architecture.

Rebecca Marciano, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Marciano majors in occupational therapy.

Claire Marino, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Grant Newell, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.499 GPA.

Lily Stonebraker, of Farmington, and Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.