Local students named to FLCC dean’s list

Finger Lakes Community College named the following students to the fall 2020 dean’s list. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Students are listed by hometown.

Farmington: Zachary Bach, Carolyn Bisson, Gabrielle Constantino, Madison Cunningham, Rylee Delaney, Joshua Hall, Jake Harvey, Kaarel Kuus, Samantha LaPointe, Bianca Laudise, Linda Mesick, Allison Riley, Cecelia Santell, Mia Tambasco, Taylor Triou, Emma Wesley and Zachary Winters.

Victor: Corey Baiera, Kalin Bailey, Alyssa Baird, William Brady, Ava Breuer, Richard Chute, Jersey Dillman-Hadlock, Tyler Durso, Samantha Farrelly, Timothy Keohane, Gabrielle Landry, Naomi McMullen, Alfonso Montes, Zane Palzer, Liam Richards, Rachel Sears, Cort Sherman, Carina Sulzbach and Katrina Vanorman.