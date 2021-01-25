Hilton CSD opens kindergarten registration

The Hilton Central School District is offering an online registration system for parents and guardians to enter student information for the 2021-22 school year.

Children who were born on or before Dec. 1, 2016, can register by April 15. Families interested in Quest Elementary need to complete an application to register for the lottery. Students currently attending universal pre-kindergarten do not need to register.

The attendance boundary line is state Route 261 (Manitou Road). All Greece residents attend Northwood Elementary School. All residents west of the town line in Clarkson, Hamlin and Parma attend Village Elementary School.

Call 585-392-1000, ext. 7031, email centralregistration@hilton.k12.ny.us or visit hilton.k12.ny.us for information.