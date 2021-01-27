MC3 1/28 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Suzanne Cardner, of East Rochester, earned part-time honors for fall 2020 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Cardner majors in health care management.

Cameron Chambers and Summer Kier, of East Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Elizabeth Adams, Kaylyn Carlson and Paul Sims, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Deann Couwenhoven, Nikolas DiDomenico, Cash Gregory, Justin Richards and Andrew Treviso, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Andrew DiMartino and Jacob Jasie, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Durant, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Justin Gincauskas, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Meghan Johnsson, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Claire Nentarz and Justin Wurzer, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Saharatu Abdallah and Iaya Mohamed, of Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rebekah Miller, Matthew Passero and Jonah Prindle, of Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Honeoye Falls

Nicolas Coria, Raina Doerrer, Sarah Shouse, Kevin Stottler and Bryce Warren, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Meaghan Adler, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 deans’ commendation list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.3-3.599 quality point average.

Gavin Bathgate, Jacob Berry, Jesse Countryman, Ezra Feldman, Abigail Jones and Charlie Shea, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Winston Bennett and James Smith, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Ian Marin, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Georgia. To be eligible, students must complete at least nine hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kelly Murphy, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Emily Shedden, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Shedden majors in architectural studies.

Aubrey Skolny, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Skolny majors in occupational therapy.

Trevina Soliman and Yostina Soliman, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Avery Whitely, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Calvin Amering and Madeline Brown, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Lauren Browning, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Noah Franz, Delia McDade Clay, Rebecca Rolland and Emma Willette, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Angela Hanley and Amanda Hansen, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Mitchele Sacchi, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA. Sacchi majors in funeral services administration.

Dana Wakeman, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Rush

Timothy Marshall, of Rush, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Hayley Buick, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mackenzie Currie, Matthew Passaretti and Brandon Turner, of West Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Grace Nothnagle, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Gary Rodriguez, of West Henrietta, earned part-time honors for fall 2020 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Rodriguez majors in finance.