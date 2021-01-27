MC1 1/28 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Brockport

Sophie Carpenter, Andres Mateos, Alexander Reber, Benjamin Reding, Joshua Reding, Natalie Smith and Madison Welch, of Brockport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Churchville

Richard Aureli, Kenneth Carr, Cassady Faker, Edward McCaffery and Michael Rickard, of Churchville, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hamlin

Cameron Howard, Christina Mohney and Noah Rath, of Hamlin, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hilton

Tyler Gage, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Richard Allen, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Hayleigh Arthmann, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Erica Bertolone and Kyle Fingar, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Cameron Burnette, Jacob Bush, Kia Kingston, Rachel Merica and Mycah Stuckey, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Kevin Calnan, Taylor Coleman, Dana Hart, Connie Marple, Keenan McKenley, Kyle Melito, Shannon Thompson, Chelsea Vanroo, Sydney Williams and Brittney Younglove, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kayla Jackson, of Rochester, was named a Student-Athlete of the Month for December 2020 at Canisius College in Buffalo. Jackson is a member of the women's basketball team and started in all five appearances during her first season. She is averaging 5.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.

Matthew Laframboise, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

John Link, of Rochester, earned part-time honors for fall 2020 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Link majors in technological communications.

Erin Lynch, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Lynch majors in linguistics.

Megan Miller, of Rochester, participated in the Fall 2020 Art and Design Student Exhibition at Buffalo State College. The exhibition featured student work from 100- and 200-level classes in the Art and Design Department.

Scottsville

Heather Gargano and Corey Ingham, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

Nicholas Crego and Jazmin Phommavanh, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.