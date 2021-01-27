MC2 1/28 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Irondequoit

Cara Tarpin, of Irondequoit, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Penfield

Logan Bradley, Ruth Crowley, Megan Metildi, James Miguel and Zachary Smith, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Courtney Burda, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Patrick O’Flynn, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Utah. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. O’Flynn majors in economics.

Patrick Urckfitz, of Penfield, earned part-time honors for fall 2020 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Urckfitz majors in management.

Rochester

Emanuel Garcia-Nyers, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA. Garcia-Nyers majors in sustainable energy technology.

Andrew Hanss and Jason Zintel, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Phalyn Hayward, Madeline McDaniel, Trevon Pitts, Philip Speed, Tamyra Starkes and Karina Zayas, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kathryn Lester, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Webster

Jessica Abbey, Isabella Fitzgerald and Amanda Scott, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Sean Capizzi, Brandon Connor, Ryan Darrow, Theresa Homeier, Nathan Hunt, Matthew McNally, Spenser McNamara, Autumn Meunier, Nathan Piotrowski, Sarah Sevensma, Colin Thompson, Vance Tucker and Holly Valensa, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Naquszia Couser and Sarah Riedel, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Carly Fanning and Mary Soures, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.89 GPA.

Kayla Farney, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Farney majors in exercise science.

Amanda Scott, of Webster, participated in the Fall 2020 Art and Design Student Exhibition at Buffalo State College. The exhibition featured student work from 100- and 200-level classes in the Art and Design Department.