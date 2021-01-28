VIC 1/29 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chris Ayers, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Ayers majors in homeland security.

Aidan Benway and Joshua Dewispelaere, of Farmington, and Laura Ferris, Connor Guarino, Benjamin Kamal and Jennifer Pacella, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Isabella Denysenko and Sydney Lautenslager, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Siena College in Loudonville. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Rebecca Fillmore, of Farmington, earned part-time honors for fall 2020 at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA. Fillmore majors in management.

Jeremy Hares, of Farmington, and Souad Amrane, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA. Hares studies emergency management and Amrane majors in legal studies.

Emma Mulac, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.