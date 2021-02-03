MC1 2/4 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Katherine Harmon, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hamlin

Tyler Danielak, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Dakota Wicker, of Hamlin, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from SUNY Fredonia.

Hilton

Ryan Beutel and John Pfeffer, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Timothy Mosher II, of North Chili, graduated in fall 2020 with a Bachelor of Manufacturing Management degree from the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Rochester

Joseph Alphonse, Grace Collins, Ashley Herbert, Allison Linne, Justin Lotemple, Ashlin Mahoney, Vincent Orologio, Kameron Scottow, Jason Spany, Adam Versteeg and Connor Weihoneig, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Meghan Anderson and Sean McNamara, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 term average.

Baileigh Barry and Christopher Ray, of Rochester, graduated in December 2020 from SUNY Fredonia. Barry majored in childhood education and Ray studied industrial management.

Jisela Dall, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Darou, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.0-3.5 term average.

Bridget Gates and Abigail Menz, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of Saint Rose in Albany. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 semester average without a D, F or incomplete grade.

Jacey Gruschow and Gillian Harrington, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Kevin Taft, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in California.

Scottsville

Corey Ingham, of Scottsville, recently received the Joseph E. Glickman and Eastern NY Society Memorial scholarships from the New York State Association of Professional Land Surveyors. Ingham attends Alfred State College.