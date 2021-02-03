MC2 2/4 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Skylar Betts and Johnathan Lupinetti, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Emma Burke, Kara Enright, Lindsey Hamilton, Gabrielle Pancio and Sophia Putrino, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Haley Griffith, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA. Griffith majors in finance.

Aidan Nau, Erin Davis and Maria Nenadic, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Springfield College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Laura Seeger and Abby Shortino, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Steven Staversky, of Penfield, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in public accountancy from SUNY Fredonia.

Jacob Urman, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rochester

Elizabeth Bell, Morgan D’Amore, Adrijana Stoffelsma and Brandon Whiting, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Santazzia Collins, Soukswanh Phommala and Gail Salome, of Rochester, graduated in December 2020 from SUNY Fredonia. Collins majored in communication disorders and sciences, Phommala studied public relations and Salome received a degree in music education.

Jack Feola, Alexander Gartland, Mandel Green, Christopher Illingsworth, Chloe Interlicchia, Rose Lindblom, Chelsi Santiago and Jonathan Till, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Ortega, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the American International College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Webster

Keyla Bay, Trevor Ford and Micaela Johnson, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Matthew Delgrego, of Webster, as named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Bradon Detro, Josh Martins, Ian Palmer, Alessia Paratore, Nicolas Shengulette and Courtney Teeter, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kylie Dow, Katie Fornof, Olivia Meynadasy and Kathy Nguyen, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jillian Galanti, of Webster, was named to the women’s lacrosse roster for 2021 at Canisius College in Buffalo. Galanti majors in criminal justice.

Rachel Hill, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 average.

Giannette Kokkoris, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 quality point average.

Nathan Pfeffer, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University at Buffalo with a 3.94 GPA.