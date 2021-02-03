Webster opens kindergarten orientation, registration

Webster Central School District’s kindergarten orientation and registration has gone remote.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible to enroll for 2021-22. Parents/guardians of incoming kindergarteners can visit websterschools.org/registration for information on the process.

Webster CSD is accepting completed kindergarten registration packets for 2021-22. The website includes a link for this process. Anyone wanting to print out and fill in the registration packet by hand can then upload and email the completed packet to wcsdschoolregistration@webstercsd.org.

School registration is based on residency. Webster students attend the school assigned to their home address. Use the school locator tool on the website for placement information.

Packets are available for pick-up and drop-off at the Student Registration Office at Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave., Webster, Door 2. A drop box is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Do not drop off original documentation; only copies will be accepted. Student Registration staff members will follow up via email or telephone.

Call 585-216-0029 or email carla_watkins@webstercsd.org for information.