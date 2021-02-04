VIC 2/5 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Marisa Bagley, Hannah Bynum and Hannah Tyman, of Farmington, graduated in December 2020 from SUNY Fredonia. Bagley and Bynum majored in psychology, and Tyman studied theater arts.

Cameron Clark, Angela Ratka and Lexie Rider, of Farmington, and Lauren Ostendorf and Spencer Ryczek, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Jared Jorolemon, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Jorolemon majors in chemistry.

Ajla Karabegovic, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 average. Karabegovic majors in biology.

Connor Keenan, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Queri, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with high honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.65-3.84 GPA.

Sarina Simpson, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gianna Trimboli, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 semester hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Trimboli majors in theater.