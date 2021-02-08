Assistant superintendent joins West Irondequoit CSD

The West Irondequoit Central School District appointed Christina Miga, of Fairport, as its assistant superintendent for instruction effective March 1.

Miga has worked in the district for seven years as director of instruction for kindergarten through sixth grade.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Mrs. Christina Miga as our new assistant superintendent for instruction,” Superintendent Aaron Johnson said. “Mrs. Miga is a proven and well-respected leader who has the skill to take our K-12 curriculum to the next level. Chrissy stands firm in making sure that every student can see themselves reflected in their learning, and that we share this journey with students, families and staff. All means all in West Irondequoit, and Mrs. Miga has the passion and vision to ensure every student has the programs and supports to realize their highest potential."

The district is creating a transition plan to fill Miga’s current role, with the expectation to hire a permanent successor by July 1.

In her new position, Miga will lead the K-12 curriculum and instruction program. The role was created after last year’s departure of WICSD’s deputy superintendent, who also oversaw human resources. The process included a review by outside consultants of West Irondequoit’s organizational structure for curriculum and instruction.

Miga has worked in education for 17 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in Buffalo with certification in childhood education (grades 1-6) and extension in English (7-9). She went on to earn Master of Science degrees from Nazareth College in literacy and St. John Fisher College in educational leadership.

After teaching for one year in Florida, she joined West Irondequoit in 2005 as a part-time middle school science teacher, then taught third grade at Southlawn School. She was director of the district’s Teaching Learning Center for two-plus years, as was its K-6 English language arts supervisor before becoming the K-6 director of instruction in 2014.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to serve West Irondequoit as assistant superintendent for instruction,” Miga said. “For more than 15 years, I've had the privilege to work alongside our outstanding staff, parents and community members who are all committed to student success. As I enter this new position, I look forward to creating alignment, clarity and empowerment through curriculum and instruction together."