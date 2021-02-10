MC3 2/11 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Olivia Anderson, Nickolas Evans and Clara Manley, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Anderson earned highest honors for earning a 3.85 GPA or better, and Manley earned high honors for earning a 3.65-3.84 GPA.

Jenna Buscaglia, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Olivia Caraccio, Katherine Jefferis, Mason Krieger and Abby Manard, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Emma Dedoszak, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. To be eligible, students must enroll in at least nine credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Isabella Gomez and Anna Wegeng, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Alyssa Lohr, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Emma Romell, of Fairport, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Education in childhood inclusive education from SUNY Fredonia.

Erica Terzo, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Terzo majors in psychology.

Pittsford

Caroline Cheung, of Pittsford, graduated in December 2020 with a Master of Arts in English from the University of Iowa.

Annesha Dasgupta, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Meghan Doyle, Emily Sandler and Anna Schriefer, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with highest honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA.

Anne Frame, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Marlena Grakowsky, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

Matthew Rodenhouse, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Paige Tambasco, of Pittsford, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Education in childhood inclusive education from SUNY Fredonia.

Joshua Weiss, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Vermont. Weiss majors in biochemistry.

Rochester

Elizabeth Blanding, Margaret Enderle, Brennan Lee and Molly Richardson, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Enderle earned highest honors for earning a 3.85 GPA or better. Blanding, Lee and Richardson earned high honors for earning a 3.65-3.84 GPA.

Noah Czudak, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Josh Fenster, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Jay-Christian Helt, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 honors list at Husson University in Maine. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.4-3.59 GPA.

West Henrietta

Katelyn Boncaro, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Kyle Smith, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.