MC2 2/11 COLLEGE NOTES

Penfield

Brendan Bell and Rebecca Thompson, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Thompson earned highest honors for earning a 3.85 GPA or better.

Caitlin Carey, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Carissa Gray, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Raquel Herrera, of Penfield, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Rochester

Victoria Bogacki and Jack Codera, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gabriella Gagarinas and Emma Sheehan, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kiarangely Rodriguez, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Derek Woodall, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Webster

Michael DiBisceglie, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio State University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anna Hewlett, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with highest honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA.

Abigail Whitmire, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.