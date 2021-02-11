VIC 2/12 COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Maddie Berl, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Anna Bocanelli, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kyle Kelley, of Farmington, and Sarah Knapp and Katie McIntee, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Carsen Ramsager, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Iowa. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA on at least nine semester hours.