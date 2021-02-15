Greece Lions accepting scholarship applications

The Greece Ridge Lions Club will award a $500 scholarship this spring to support training at a trade school or college studies.

High school seniors in the Greece Central School District who are involved in community service and hold a minimum 2.5 GPA are eligible to apply. The scholarship will be paid to the trade school or college upon proof of acceptance.

Applications and other documentation are due April 16, and can be found in guidance offices and on the Lions’ Twitter and Facebook pages.