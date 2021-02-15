Merton Williams students join Hilton NJHS

Merton Williams Middle School recently inducted 60 students into the Hilton Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society during a virtual ceremony.

Principal Marc D’Amico welcomed audience members and addressed the inductees.

“Think about what you’ve accomplished to get here and what you can do to maintain this achievement,” he said. “Having the honor to work with all of you every day keeps me hopeful for the future and excited for the present.”

Inductees Katherine Barry and Olivia Johnson spoke about the history of NJHS. Then, fellow inductees Ava Brugno, Mary Burke, Maddie DeGraeve, Sydney Fisher, Daphne Hix, Nathan Kiser, Kate Kosiorek and Ella Simonelli described the five characteristics of membership: scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship and character.

Also inducted were Jazz Bianchi, Lindsey Bleier, Brodie Bostley, Julia Brone, Owen Butler, Kira Coleman, Tyler Coughlin, Yianna Diakomihalis, Isabella DiGiacco, Hailey Edmond, Tessa Geiger, Katelyn Gerould, Briella Greczyn, Mari Griggs, Nicholas Gruener, Sam Guzzetta, Jacie Hall, Aidan Harney, Sabrina Hauck, Mallory Heise, Jayna Helfer, Addison Helmer, Renee Jorgensen, Aiden Kennedy, Natalie Kiser, John Larotonda, Sydney Lenhard, Megan Marean, Jason Mastowski, Hailey McConnell, Alexa McGarrity, Isabella Nellis, Alexander Padoleski, Logan Pandina, Andrew Paolini, Whitney Philipp, Rebecca Phillips, Olivia Pilato, Joseph Piperni, Tyler Reisinger, Mia Salton, Paige Siciliano, Aidan Siciliano, Brooke Sillato, Addison Sloan, Jack Smith, Laura Sommer, Claire Turner, Shayna Weeks and Grant Wood.

Advisers Kirsten Meyers and Anastasia Stamoulacatos spoke about each inductee’s accomplishments as their picture was shown on screen. Students will receive their pin and cookies from Paradise Sugar Shoppe, and sign the registry during their lunch periods.

Students with the highest academic honors are invited to apply for NJHS at the end of seventh grade. They must complete an application process that includes 15 hours of community service, letters of recommendation, participation in leadership experiences and a personal letter of interest. Collectively, the inductees achieved 930 hours of community service.

Merton Williams earth science teacher Kelly Smith served as the guest speaker.

“Your family, friends and teacher support will motivate you and guide you — don’t take that for granted,” she told students. “When things feel overwhelming, life always finds a way to work out. It always does, I promise you.”

The ceremony ended with the new inductees handing their parents personal letters of thanks.