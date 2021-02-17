COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Molly Anglum, Katie Argentieri, Nicole Barlow, Marcella Colilli, Adam Johnson, Brandon Landis, Sarah Mayfield, Jonah McGrath, Olivia Nguyen, Olivia Pixley, Sophia Richiusa, Emily Sheedy, Steven Staversky and Abigail Tilley, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Patrick Bowes, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Ashley Cook, Megan Motkowski, Jessica Petti, Shannon Sedita and Megan Yawman, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Samantha Swistak, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Bennett Webster, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Rochester

Abel Banti, Emily Byrnes and Maretta Phillips, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hannah Bauman and Aidan Ruppert, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Santazzia Collins, Noah Comstock, Julie Culver, Elena Davis, Talia DeFay, Nina Doyle, Maiya Getz, Naiyah James, Davante Owens, Nevaeh Rivera-Maiorani, Henry Varenka, Suzanna Wojnowski and Arianna Zaccour, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Braden Graham, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Kierrah Hamer, of Rochester, was one of seven SUNY Oneonta students inducted recently into the international honor society Alpha Kappa Delta by the college’s sociology department.

Ellen Haseler, Kathryn Imes, Alyssa Memmott, Esther Moore, Elizabeth Smith and John Turner, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Nicole Leva, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Lauryn Whitfield, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 academic record.

Webster

Benjamin Brown, Giana Carra, Jacob Cooney, Stephen Costanza, Kristina Morris and Grayson Stevens, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Joseph Carello, Elizabeth Cole, Sienna Criste, Teagan DePoint-Spang, Dakota Dugan, Adriana Gumina, Rebecca Hammack, Dalton Jerzak, Annabelle Kedley, Julia Nicolosi, Spencer Nuccitelli, Braeden Ottina, Nathaniel Peets, Audrey Potter, Elizabeth Ramsey and Christina Witters, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Sadie Cunningham and Nina Silver, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Westminster College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

LaDonna Frederick, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Denielle Newman, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

David Tomer, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Skyler Weber, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.