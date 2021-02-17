COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Emma Smith, of East Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Fairport

Emily Austin, Jennifer Brancato, Cassidy Carter, Rose Clark, Nicole Cronin, Meredith Davio, Emily Fish, Eva Fitzsimmons, Jacob Gruendike, Madeline Haney, Anna Howard, William Millecchia, Jake Nentarz, Caitlyn Riley, Tiffany Robinson, Taylor Rubens and Joseph Wiegel, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rachel Bartkowski, Sean Kolczynski and Caroline Wirth, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Lauren Brady, Madison Cardinal, Connor Curry, Andrew Eakin, Abby Frank, Andrew Frank, Alexandra Rapp, John Seidman, Molly Walsh and Amanda Xander, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Collin Chambery, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

David Munechika, of Fairport, earned faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. To be eligible, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 academic average.

Henry Stringer, of Fairport, recently was accepted into the honors program at SUNY Potsdam. Stringer majors in music performance.

Dan Vaughn, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University at Albany. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 GPA.

Henrietta

Cameron Clements, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Danielle DeLuca, of Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Honeoye Falls

Ellie Harris and Benjamin Yoder, of Honeoye Falls, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Hayden Smith, of Honeoye Falls, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Pittsford

Jenna Adams, Rebecca Avorkliyah, Jack Bausch, Aydaen Camilo, Allison Caruso, Leah Goldberg, Andrew Jensen, Virginia Raffaele, Shawna Smith and Isabella Wahl, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Connie Chen and Isabella Ortega, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average.

Doran Deehan, Evan Realbuto, Gabriella Sartori and James Schnell, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must pass at least four courses and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ryan Facinelli, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Annie Frame, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexa Golubjatnikov, Taylor Pudetti and Timothy Trueblood, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 academic record.

Isabelle Karpovich, Leah Krieger, Jake Lattimore, Julia Stachowski and Julia Tomanovich, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Sara Lyons, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Patrick O’Brien, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Connor Rehkopf, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Mara Smith, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Isabela Antonetti, Ivan Chaves Lopez, Cassandra Coveny, Guinevere Devlin, Eric Gioeli, Carlea Grant, Sarah Hill, Casey Kocher, Krista Kolberg, Megan Lancy, Kelsey Lieb, Kelly Nguyen, Jason Platt, Shannon Scally and Eliza Shriver, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Rachel Brodine, of Rochester, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

Chloe Brown, Madison DeCory, Allison Grosser, Grace Thomas and Ella Tunis, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Patrick Chernjavsky and Maria Wojciechowski, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Mikayla Henry, Joan Mattle and Leah Rosenhack, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.

Caitlin Hogan, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, full-time students must earn an academic record of 4.0.

Kendal Hooper-Marsh, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nia Williams-Matthews, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Youngstown State University in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Rush

Robert Atwood, of Rush, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

West Henrietta

Hanna Bauman, of West Henrietta, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Caroline Miller, of West Henrietta, earned faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. To be eligible, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 academic average.