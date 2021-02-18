COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Maya Burger, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Hannah Bynum, Sofia DiCarlo and Naomi Wade, of Farmington, and Benjamin Lake, Braelin Scott, Sienna Sulecki, Alyssa Tarantelli and Emilio Tolomay, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Gillian Ebeling, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. Ebeling majors in biomedical engineering.

Gabriel Lind, Tara Powell and Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average. Lind majors in chemical engineering/biochemistry, Powell studies philosophy and Rydzynski is a computer engineering/computer science student.

Emily O’Neil, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hiram College in Ohio. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Sarah Urban and Shane Urban, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA. Sarah majors in accounting and Shane studies management.