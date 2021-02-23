Nazareth College recognized for crisis response in 2020

Great Value Colleges recognized Nazareth College among the top 15 U.S. colleges for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice in 2020, as well as strong strategic planning.

Schools on the list were commended for successfully protecting students, staff and curricula during the pandemic, while also showing they care about equality and planning for a bright future.

Great Value Colleges' methodology included research from The New York Times and U.S. News and World Report on how colleges navigated the challenges of 2020. The final ranking is based on evidence of the college keeping coronavirus cases low on campus, making significant changes to promote racial justice and having strong strategies at the start of 2021.

"Nazareth pivoted and adapted — 2020 called all of us to look at new ways of living and learning and new calls for social justice," President Beth Paul said. "This pandemic accentuates any community's strengths and weaknesses. Here at Nazareth, it's allowing us to leverage incredible strengths that have been here all along, and make them even stronger."

The college community also committed to a movement for anti-racism, equity and inclusion that includes structural and procedural changes; ongoing learning for students, faculty and staff; and curricular and co-curricular changes. Students, faculty and staff participated in racial equity challenges. Fall Assembly Day for faculty and staff focused on anti-racism learning and action planning.

"We look to the bedrock principles upon which we were founded — principles of diversity, inclusion, equity, social justice — as we continue building our momentum and putting our values into action," Paul said.

Lisa Durant-Jones, vice president for community and belonging, continues to lead this work into 2021 with more campus community learning and listening opportunities, and the launch of the Nazareth Bias Response and Education Team and training for anti-bias champions.

Visit greatvaluecolleges.net/colleges-handling-2020-crises for information.