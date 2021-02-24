COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Ryan Maring, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at James Madison University in Virginia. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.9 GPA.

Madigan Wolford, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rochester

Keyvin Chatman, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Monroe Community College. To be eligible, students must complete at least six hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Aaron Pilgrim, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.

Webster

Ryan Bellavia and Ashley Morgan, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nolan Bernardi, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 quality point average.

Jonathan Braithwaite and Sophia Braithwaite, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Angelo DeStephano and Jayson Turner, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Connor Manley, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 20% of undergraduates within their division.

Matthew Russotti, of Webster, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio State University.

Nicholas Walters, of Webster, enrolled at SUNY Oneonta this spring to pursue a Bachelor of Science in earth science.