COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Jordan Allen, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Brittany Cripps, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Cripps earned a 4.0 GPA.

Emma Donohue, of Hilton, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kayla Simone, of Hilton, was named to the ILR School dean’s list at Cornell University in Ithaca for fall 2020. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Rochester

Rachael Cardillo, Zachery Geist and Thomas Scanlon, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Nicole Lang, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Nathaniel Ribis, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 quality point average.