COLLEGE NOTES

Alex Amari, Tyler Bernhardt, Connor Burrows, Matthew Caggiano, Jake Colucci, Jake Gallagher, Zach Hall, Kyle Megaffee, Peter Merges, Will Merges, Jonathan Parker, Tyler Pauly, Parker Reese, Samantha Reese, Taylor Reese, Robin Rider, Alexander Rohring, Teresa Schmidt, Ryan Stark and Kathryn Westfall, of Farmington; Grace Dertinger, of Rochester; and Meghan Bowers, Anthony Casinelli, Roman Czornobil, Alex deNormand, Collin Giess, Luke Green, Brady Grow, Christopher Heltz, George Heltz, Aidan Hyser, Greg Jameson, Samuel Lyle-Aldrich, Michael Nersinger, Alex Newton, Aaron Nguyen, Michelle Petilli, Cassie Robinson, Jonny Robinson, Zachary Sanfilippo, Brendan Scarsella, Griffin Seibold, Liv Soto, Emily Spitzer, Gabby Tremiti, Jack Vander Linden and Taylor Ward, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA for nine credit hours of coursework.

Mike Beniamino, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Erin Cypher and Noah Larsen, of Victor, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Ava Roncone, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Tampa in Florida. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Roncone majors in psychology.

Eli Samuels, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Syracuse University.

William Scheuerman, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. Scheuerman majors in digital media.

Grace Yehl, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA with no grades lower than a C.