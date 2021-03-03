COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Fairport

Caitlin Cipolla and Erin Colaluca, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Elizabeth Fredette, Robert Holmes and Spencer Thomas, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Karis Halley, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA.

Rebecca LeGrett, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Marquette University in Wisconsin. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Elizabeth McKenzie, of Fairport, is an intern at Azure Ridge Farm in Michigan for the spring 2021 semester. McKenzie majors in equestrian studies at the University of Findlay in Ohio.

Allyson Neu, of Fairport, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Henrietta

Ashlyn Tucker and Emmaline Tucker, of Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Pittsford

Kidd Corbett, Simon Ribas and Jane Turturro, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Zachary Gmerek, of Pittsford, was named to the first-trimester honor roll for 2020-21 at the Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 87 GPA.

Makenna Graney, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Jordan McConnaughey, of Pittsford, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Vivian Mundschau, of Pittsford, participated in the 2021 Virtual Detroit Social Justice Immersion to examine the role of music as an agent of social change, the influence of Motown and social justice in housing and water, as well as food justice and urban farming. Mundschau majors in animal behavior, ecology and conservation at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Nicholas Polizzi, of Pittsford, graduated in December 2020 with a Master of Business Administration degree from Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Haylee Pink, of Pittsford, recently volunteered to serve as a member of the Oneonta Future Alumni Network at SUNY Oneonta. Pink majors in dietetics.

Rochester

Rachel Brodine and Nate Sponsel, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

David Clapp, George Cunningham, James Keegan, Sasha Ruptash, Natalie Vinton, Cherish Warnick, Marlina Worden and Misty Yarnall, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

West Henrietta

Gavin Maguda and Caylin Schwartz, of West Henrietta, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.