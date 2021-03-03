Community Chest accepting scholarship applications

The Webster Community Chest is offering its annual Shirley Miller Awards to high school seniors living in the 14580 ZIP code.

This award, given in memory of longtime benefits counselor Shirley Miller, recognizes students who performed significant service to the community, and showed sensitivity to people and their needs.

Webster Schroeder and Webster Thomas students can contact their guidance counselors for an application. All other 14580 seniors can download an application online.

Applications and supporting documentation must be received by March 31. Call 585-671-2060 or visit webcommchest.org for information.