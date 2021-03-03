Roberts launches new 8-week course structure

Roberts Wesleyan College’s School of Business adapted four business and marketing programs to follow an accelerated eight-week delivery model to allow students more choice and flexibility in their course offerings.

The Bachelor of Science in Business Management, Bachelor of Science in Health Administration and Master of Science in Strategic Leadership programs will be offered in-person and online. The Master of Science in Strategic Marketing program will be delivered online.

The pandemic emphasized a greater need for choice, flexibility and innovation in course offerings and modes of delivery to strengthen overall retention and educational outcomes. These programs were redesigned to ensure the content is manageable within the allotted eight-week timeframe.

The bachelor’s degree programs are intended as degree-completion programs, allowing students with at least 60 credits to gain admission on a full- or part-time basis.

“Our hope is that this new offering shows prospective students in the region that we’re committed to helping them complete their degrees and continue moving forward in the workforce,” said Benjamin Espinoza, associate vice president for online education. “We work closely with students to craft their academic plans for the duration of the program, assessing the courses they have taken alongside their previous educational or workforce experiences to maximize affordability and streamline their path to earning a degree.”

The eight-week Strategic Marketing program will be available to students starting this summer. Enrollment for the eight-week Business Management, Health Administration and Strategic Leadership programs is open to current and prospective students, with applications accepted on a rolling basis.

Visit roberts.edu/online/online-programs for information.