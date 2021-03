Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA. Crean majors in finance.

Eric Holden, of Victor, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from the University at Buffalo.