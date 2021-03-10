COLLEGE NOTES

Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Gianna Colombo, Andrew Johnson, Phillip Marino and Emily Murphy, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Gwen Golding, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Davey Schaum-Bartocci and Liz Star, of Penfield, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Elvera Tsivka, of Penfield, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Le Moyne University in Syracuse. Tsivka was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list for earning a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Kathryn Lester, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s commendation list at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 quality point average.

Webster

Jenna Cekuta and Jenna Urso, of Webster, were selected to receive the Elin J. Stene Endowed Fund for Music Scholarship and Olga Santora ‘35 Scholarship, respectively, at SUNY Oneonta.

Benjamin Dertinger, Nicolas Fallone, Emily Mosack, Benjamin Natale, Will Parker, Jordan Peake, Alexa Smith, Jonathan Strait, Brianna Walker and Rachel Wengender, of Webster, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Michael Howland, of Webster, graduated in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management from Missouri State University.